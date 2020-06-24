Kern County authorities allege father routinely bound boy

California News

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office says deputies rescued a 7-year-old boy found bound at the wrists and ankles and arrested his father. Neighbors in the Bakersfield area reported seeing the boy bound and hopping until he fell Saturday morning. Deputies found the boy’s wrists and ankles were bound with zip ties. The Sheriff’s Office says an investigation by Special Victims Unit detectives discovered the boy was consistently bound by his father and locked alone in the residence while the father went away. Investigators also allege the father used a cord to repeatedly strike the boy. The 32-year-old father was arrested on Tuesday.