Heading to these 3 states? Quarantine might be in the cards

New York, Connecticut and New Jersey are asking visitors from states with high coronavirus infection rates to quarantine for 14 days. What was presented Wednesday as a “travel advisory” affects three adjacent Northeastern states that managed to check the spread of the virus this spring as New York City became a hot spot. Travelers from states including Florida and Texas will be affected beginning Thursday. The two-week quarantine will last two weeks from the time of last contact within the identified state. The announcement comes as summer travel to beaches, parks and New York City would normally swing into high gear.