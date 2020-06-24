Fireworks are booming before July 4, but why the ruckus?

California News

NEW YORK (AP) — Fireworks are a symbol of celebration, but they’re not being saved for Fourth of July festivities in the U.S. Nightly blasts from Connecticut to California have angered residents and alarmed officials. All of them want to know what the fascination with fireworks is and how everyone is getting them. The mayor of New York even launched a task force to find answers. Some speculate it’s an effort to blame those protesting police brutality. Other say it’s bored people blowing off steam following coronavirus lockdowns. Many Fourth of July celebrations will be smaller or canceled over coronavirus restrictions, but the business of fireworks is booming.