Disney delays Southern California theme park reopenings

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Disney is postponing the mid-July reopening of its Southern California theme parks until it receives guidelines from the state. The company announced Wednesday an indefinite postponement for Disneyland and Disney California Adventure in Anaheim. Disney hoped to reopen them on July 17 after a four-month closure due to the coronavirus. But Disney needs state approval and says California won’t be issuing guidelines until after July 4. Disney also says it’s still negotiating agreements with employee unions, some of which have raised safety concerns about the reopenings. The company indicates it still plans to reopen Florida’s Disney World on July 11.