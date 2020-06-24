California wants judge to force Uber, Lyft to hire drivers

California News

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California’s attorney general and a group of city attorneys on Wednesday escalated their lawsuit targeting the business model of ride-hailing giants Uber and Lyft. They say they will request a judge immediately compel the companies hire its drivers as employees. The maneuver comes after the state and three cities sued the companies in May. They accuse them of wrongly classifying their workers in California as independent contractors. The companies have not relented and continue to argue their practices are legal. If approved, they said the state’s request would upend the work of 900,000 drivers as the companies would scramble to comply with the order.