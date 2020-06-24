California uses funding as threat over virus measures

California News

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom says he could withhold up to $2.5 billion in the upcoming state budget to penalize counties that fail to comply with mandates intended to slow the spread of the coronavirus. The funding threat comes as California sees a worrisome rise in the number of virus cases and hospitalizations, and some counties are openly flaunting Newsom’s statewide order to wear masks. The funding is intended to help counties comply with emergency orders requiring them to enforce social distancing, testing and tracing as they reopen their economies. Newsom’s warning comes as the state recorded a 69% increase in new cases this week.