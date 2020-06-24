California schools head: Officers needed in some schools

California News

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The head of California schools says his office is working to re-imagine the role of police officers at the state’s 10,000 public schools. Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond said Wednesday that some schools would still need officers on campus to protect students from severe dangers, including school shootings or bomb threats. Thurmond says police officers wouldn’t be assigned to campuses and instead would have the choice of working at a school and will be trained on implicit bias. On Monday, the San Francisco school board voted to cut ties with the city’s police.