California school official out after comments called racist

California News

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — A school trustee in Fresno has resigned amid demands from dozens of community members for him to step down after he made comments on social media they said were racist. The Fresno Bee reports Central Unified School District Trustee Richard Atkins resigned Tuesday night during a school board meeting. He said he would give the district a written statement on Wednesday. Atkins posted to Facebook that if people “don’t love the country you live in then go back to the country you or your ancestors came from.” He apologized the next day in another Facebook post.