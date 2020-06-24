California cities: Monsanto settlement to fund water cleanup

California News

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Major California cities say they’ll use their share of a $650 million settlement to clean up the now-banned chemical PCB from polluted bays, lakes and other waterways. The giant chemical company Monsanto announced the tentative agreement Wednesday with government entities that had filed suit since 2015 over polluted waterways and estuaries. The agreement must still win court approval. Monsanto announced it along with a separate pledge to spend up to $10.9 billion to settle litigation brought against its weedkiller Roundup. Both Roundup and PCBs have been linked to various health issues, including cancer.