California attorney general won’t examine killing by police

California News

VALLEJO, Calif. (AP) — California’s attorney general is declining to independently investigate the fatal shooting of a man police say they initially thought was carrying a handgun in his waistband but actually had a hammer. Attorney General Xavier Becerra’s office said Wednesday that the Solano County district attorney is capable of handling the investigation, even though she had asked Becerra to step in. Sean Monterrosa was suspected of stealing from a San Francisco Bay Area pharmacy amid national protests when he was killed June 2. Vallejo police say he dropped to his knees and put his hands above his waist, revealing what an officer incorrectly thought was the butt of a handgun.