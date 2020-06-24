2nd inmate in days dies of coronavirus at California prison

California News

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A second inmate in four days has died at California’s Avenal State Prison from what appear to be complications of the coronavirus. Officials said the inmate died Tuesday. It’s the 20th inmate death in the state prison system. Another inmate from the same Kings County prison died Saturday, and 112 inmates at the facility have the virus. Sixteen of the 20 have died at the California Institution for Men in San Bernardino County, and one each at the nearby California Institution for Women and Chuckawalla Valley State Prison in Blythe. There are more than 1,800 active inmate cases statewide. More than 1,900 inmates have recovered.