1 killed, 7 injured in San Diego County rollover crash

California News

CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California SUV crash has killed a teenager and injured seven others. The wreck occurred around 2:20 a.m. Wednesday in Carlsbad, about 35 miles north of downtown San Diego. A police spokeswoman tells The San Diego Union-Tribune there were eight teens in the Toyota 4Runner when it apparently rolled over several times and came to rest on its side on Carlsbad Village Drive. One teen died at the scene and seven were taken to area hospitals. The cause of the crash remains under investigation but investigators say alcohol does not appear to be a factor.