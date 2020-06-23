Twitter gives workers day off to vote in national elections
Twitter says it will give its U.S. employees Election Day off going forward and employees around the world a paid day off to vote in national elections. In addition, if employees don’t have enough time to vote outside of working hours in their country, the company says it will compensate them for the time it takes to do so. Twitter stressed though that employees responsible election-related work, including the security of its service, will continue to work on these days.