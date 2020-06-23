Tucson mayor “anguished” by video of police in-custody death

Arizona News

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — The mayor of Tucson, Arizona, has abruptly cancelled a city council meeting after watching video of a police department in-custody death. Mayor Regina Romero, a Democrat, said she was “anguished and deeply troubled” by what she saw in the video on Monday. The city council was supposed to meet on Tuesday but the meeting was cancelled after at least one other member said she wasn’t willing to participate. Tucson police say they are investigating the in-custody death from April but released no further details. The investigation comes amid ongoing protests over police brutality, especially against Black men and women.