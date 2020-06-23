Starbucks adds plant-based meat to US menu

California News

Starbucks is adding plant-based meat to its U.S. menu for the first time. The Seattle-based coffee chain says a breakfast sandwich made with imitation sausage from California-based Impossible Foods is now available at a majority of its U.S. restaurants. The sandwich comes with egg and cheese and is served on a ciabatta bun. Starbucks said earlier this year it would add fake meat to its menus worldwide as part of an effort to reduce its environmental impact. In April, it began selling lasagna, pasta and wraps made with Beyond Meat crumbles in China. It also introduced a Beyond Meat breakfast sandwich in Canada in February.