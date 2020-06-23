Simple design steps can take your garden to the next level

California News

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Home gardeners with some extra time during the coronavirus pandemic might consider adding a personal touch to their yards. An ordinary landscape can be transformed with some imagination, design, and perhaps the help of a local agriculture extension service, landscape professional or private nursery. Adding arbors or pergolas can entice visitors into the garden. Flowering trees, pots, paths and landscape timber might keep them there longer. Experts say benches and tables are a must for an outdoor hangout, and having limited room shouldn’t be a deterrent. Adding the right flowering plants can convince hummingbirds and butterflies to stay longer.