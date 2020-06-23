Raiders staff finally gets together in new Nevada facility

California News

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders were able to open their new training facility in nearby Henderson, Nevada, this week. About 70 team members — no players are allowed unless they are rehabilitating injuries — were on hand Monday at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center, a 335,000-square-foot complex. Coach Jon Gruden and general manager Mike Mayock were in attendance. It’s the first time the Raiders have gotten their football operations personnel in the same building since NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell ordered team facilities shut in late March because of the coronavirus pandemic. In the Raiders’ case, that was their building in Alameda, California.