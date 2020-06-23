Positive COVID-19 tests at Santa Anita, SoFi Stadium

California News

ARCADIA, Calif. (AP) — Santa Anita had 17 people test positive for the coronavirus during its recently completed meet, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health said. The Arcadia racetrack was on Monday’s list of nonresidential settings with five or more confirmed cases of the disease. The list includes food and retail stores, meat processing plants and educational settings. The track’s meet ended Sunday. The list also included SoFi Stadium, the under-construction NFL stadium in Inglewood. It had 16 confirmed positive tests and two that involved non-confirmed symptomatic staff.