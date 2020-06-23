Los Angeles councilman arrested in federal corruption probe

California News

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Los Angeles City Council member accused of accepting more than $1.5 million in bribes and other benefits was arrested early Tuesday on a federal racketeering charge. Authorities say FBI agents arrested Councilman Jose Huizar early Tuesday at his Boyle Heights home. Mayor Eric Garcetti and other city leaders have been calling for Huizar to resign since his former special assistant agreed to plead guilty in the bribery scheme. The U.S. attorney plans a late-morning press conference to discuss the arrest. There was no immediate response to an email seeking comment that was sent to Huizar’s communications director.