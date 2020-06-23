LAX tests thermal cameras for detecting fevers in travelers

California News

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles International Airport is testing thermal camera technology designed to identify travelers with elevated body temperatures. The technology deployed Wednesday at the international terminal is the airport’s latest response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The cameras should detect people with temperatures of 100.4 degrees or higher. Participation in the test is voluntary. Signs alert passengers to cameras at the departure level main entrance and near an arrivals area. If someone has an elevated temperature, a medical professional will approach and request screening using a handheld thermometer. A departing passenger will be advised they should not travel. An arriving passenger may be referred to CDC staff on site.