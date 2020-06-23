LA school district rejects measure to defund campus police

California News

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The nation’s second-largest school district has rejected a proposal to defund campus police. The board of the Los Angeles Unified School District voted Tuesday against a measure that would have reduced the budget of the 460-officer Police Department by 90% by 2024. Critics say campus police disproportionately arrest Black students. But some board members said they were worried about maintaining student safety. Calls to defund or eliminate law enforcement agencies have gained strength following the death of George Floyd, a Black man who died after a white officer pressed a knee to his neck in Minnesota.