LA board seeks investigation after deputy fatally shot teen

California News

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors is calling for an independent investigation into the death of an 18-year-old who was shot by a sheriff’s deputy last week. On Tuesday, supervisors approved a motion asking the sheriff to provide the inspector general with evidence for an independent review into the death of Andres Guardado. He was shot last Thursday during a chase. The Sheriff’s Department says he was carrying an illegal gun. His family says he worked as a security guard but he was too young to be licensed by the state.