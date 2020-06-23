L.A. County agency offers $800M plan to help 15,000 homeless

California News

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Los Angeles County agency has unveiled an $800 million plan to house 15,000 homeless people who are considered most vulnerable to the coronavirus. The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority presented a three-year COVID-19 recovery plan to the county Board of Supervisors on Tuesday. It would provide temporary shelter with a goal of eventually finding permanent housing for those most at risk of getting COVID-19 because of age or existing health problems. It’s unclear how the plan would be funded, though. The federal, state and local economies have been deeply hurt by virus-related lockdowns and business closures.