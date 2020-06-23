Fort Defiance man gets prison sentence for fatal stabbing

Arizona News

PHOENIX (AP) — A Fort Defiance man accused of a fatal stabbing has been sentenced to 17 ½ years in federal prison. Prosecutors say 25-year-old Lodi Gene Bitsie II was sentenced Monday in U.S. District Court in Phoenix. He previously pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the April 2019 stabbing on the Navajo Nation reservation. Prosecutors say Bitsie argued with the victim before punching him and then stabbing him in chest with a large knife. Authorities say the victim died from the stab wounds. The FBI investigated the case because it was on tribal land.