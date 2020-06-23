Film producer, wealthy heir, political donor Steve Bing dies

California News

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Movie producer and real estate heir Steve Bing has died at age 55. The Los Angeles County coroner says Bing died Monday at his residence in the Century City section of Los Angeles. Without giving a name, the city Fire Department says it responded to a report of a 55-year-old man jumping from a building at the same time and place. Bing produced the 2000 Sylvester Stallone film “Get Carter,” was a major investor in the 2004 Tom Hanks animated film “The Polar Express” and co-wrote the 2003 comedy “Kangaroo Jack.” He donated millions to the Democratic Party and its candidates, and to the campaigns for liberal-leaning ballot initiatives in California.