Ex-official changing plea in Arkansas human trafficking case

Arizona News

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A former Arizona official accused of running an illegal adoption scheme in three states involving women from the Marshall Islands is changing his plea in Arkansas. A federal judge on Tuesday set a change-of-plea hearing on Wednesday for Paul Petersen. Petersen is a Republican who served as Maricopa County’s assessor for six years until his resignation in January. Petersen last week pleaded guilty to human smuggling and fraud charges in Arizona and Utah. He is accused of illegally paying women from the Pacific island nation to come to the United States to give up their babies in dozens of cases.