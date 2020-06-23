Ex-L.A. County official sentenced for taking bribes

California News

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A former Los Angeles County official who took nearly $300,000 in bribes from an electrical contractor has been sentenced to a year and a day in federal prison. The U.S. attorney’s office says Mohammad R. Tirmazi of Upland also was ordered Tuesday to pay more than $420,000 in restitution. Federal proecutors say Tirmazi worked for the county’s Internal Services Department when he took bribes from the contractor between 2014 and 2016. In return, prosecutors say Tirmazi allowed shoddy work to be performed and also approved orders for work that was never performed. He ad the contractor were convicted last year.