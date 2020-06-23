Equipping teams during a pandemic a unique challenge

California News

As football teams from the NFL to the high school level prepare — and hope — for a 2020 season, one of the unrecognized concerns by outsiders could be getting those squads fully equipped. Just like those teams, XTECH, which makes custom shoulder pads out of its New Jersey factory, has had to scramble. That meant using digital means to design the pads without actually meeting up with players to get their measurements and preferences. XTECH’s approach apparently is working. Los Angeles Rams equipment director Brendan Burger and Dana Marquez, Auburn’s associate athletics director of equipment operations, say they’re actually ahead of the game in that area.