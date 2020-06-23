Combate Americas MMA returns Aug. 28 for closed Miami show

California News

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The mixed martial arts promotion Combate Americas will return to action Aug. 28 with the first of three shows from a closed set in Miami. Combate, which focuses on Hispanic fighters and Spanish-speaking audiences, also will hold shows Sept. 11 and Sept. 25. Combate hasn’t staged a show since Feb. 28 after canceling three events in early March, becoming the first major MMA promotion to scrap events due to the coronavirus pandemic. The promotion initially announced plans to begin holding closed shows in April.