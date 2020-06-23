Central California town without water for days due to algae

California News

DOS PALOS, Calif. (AP) — Officials in the central California city of Dos Palos say residents won’t have water for several days after the town’s water treatment plant became clogged with algae. The water outage started Monday, when the city declared a water emergency and urged the town’s 5,000 residents to use only boiled tap water for drinking and cooking to avoid stomach or intestinal illness. Officials say residents should be prepared for their water to be cut off for at least three days, possible longer. Local and state crews are working to install a temporary filtration system and additives to reduce the algae concentration