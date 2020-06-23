Black bird watchers draw attention to racial issues outdoors

Arizona News

A video of a white woman targeting an African American bird watcher in New York’s Central Park has drawn attention to how the great outdoors can be far from great for Black people. Worries about discrimination, racial profiling and even subtle aggression keep some away. Those fears can perpetuate the stereotype that hiking, camping and even bird watching are “white” activities. Black birders say the issue is access. As the Black Lives Matter movement grows, environmental organizations like the National Audubon Society have made supportive statements. But some say they must address the fact that Black people don’t enjoy the same privilege outdoors.