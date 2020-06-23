4 migrants found in desert near Yuma without water, food

Arizona News

YUMA, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say four migrants who had run out of food and water were found in the Yuma area. U.S. Border Patrol officials say the Yuma Sector Operations Center received a 911 call Monday shortly after midnight about a group in distress. Agents from stations in Yuma and Wellton were able to locate four migrants after they made their way to a rescue beacon. The group appeared in relatively good health despite having spent several days in the desert. They received water and other assistance before being processed for deportation.