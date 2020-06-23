1 arrested in groping attacks on Los Angeles women

California News

Police have made one arrest and are seeking an additional suspect in a series of sexual battery attacks on young women in the Palms and Venice areas of Los Angeles. Police say the assailants separately approached women walking or jogging alone during early evening hours, grabbed the victims and then fled on foot, on skateboard and sometimes in a silver Mercedes Benz sedan. The assailants were not seen together, but police say they were likely working in concert. Video from concerned neighbors led to the sedan and arrest of a 21-year-old man on Monday.