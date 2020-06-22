Two-time US champion Alysa Liu changing coaches

California News

Two-time U.S. figure skating champion Alysa Liu is changing coaches. Liu will be 15 in August and will now work with Lee Barkell, Lori Nichol and Massimo Scali. She leaves Laura Lipetsky and will continue to be based in Oakland, California. She has worked with Nichol and Scali in the past. At age 13 in 2019, Liu became the youngest winner of the women’s title. She won it again in January. Liu also is the youngest skater to land a triple axel in international competitions. She did it at the 2018 Asian Open. Liu won bronze at the 2020 World Junior Figure Skating Championships. She is too young to compete internationally as a senior.