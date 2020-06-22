Professor who asked student to “Anglicize” name put on leave

California News

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — An official says a professor at a San Francisco Bay Area community college has been put on leave after asking a Vietnamese-American student to “Anglicize” her name because it sounded like a vulgarity. Laney College President Tammeil Gilkerson said that as soon as campus leaders learned of the comments, an unnamed faculty member was placed on administrative leave pending an investigation. Freshman Phuc Bui Diem Nguyen tells KGO-TV she received an email from her trigonometry professor, Matthew Hubbard, asking her to change her name. Hubbard has tweeted an apology for his “insensitive actions.”