Patagonia latest brand to join Facebook July ad boycott

Outdoor gear company Patagonia is the latest brand to announce a July advertising boycott of Facebook and its Instagram app, saying the social media giant has failed to take steps to stop the spread on its platform of “hateful lies and dangerous propaganda.”

Patagonia joins The North Face and the outdoor gear company REI, which have announced similar boycotts in recent days. It is not clear how much the boycotts will affect Facebook’s advertising revenue, which was nearly $70 billion in 2019, making up nearly all of its total revenue.