Nurse punched after protesters say she drove into crowd

California News

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (AP) — Police in Northern California say a nurse driving home from her shift at a hospital was assaulted after she encountered a group of protesters who say she intentionally drove into the crowd. Santa Rosa police say they are investigating but add that video evidence does not show that the woman purposely drove into about 100 people marching Saturday night. The woman told officers she was punched in the face by a man who followed her after she drove away from a “swarm” of people blocking her vehicle. Protesters initially said a teenager on a bicycle had been injured but no victims have come forward to police.