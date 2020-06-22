Miramar Air Show in California canceled over virus concerns

California News

SAN DIEGO (AP) — This year’s Miraramar Air Show in Southern California, billed as the world’s largest military air display, has been canceled over concerns about the coronavirus pandemic. The show, which usually draws more than 500,000 spectators, was scheduled for September at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in San Diego. The base commander, Col. Charles Dockery, announced the cancellation Monday, saying there are too many risks from a mass gathering in the midst of the continuing COVID-19 outbreak.