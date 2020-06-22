Milpitas officer fatally shoots knife-wielding man

California News

MILPITAS, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a police officer fatally shot a 19-year-old man after an alleged stabbing Sunday in Milpitas. The Milpitas Police Department says officers responded to a report of a stabbing inside an apartment and found the man in a nearby courtyard with a knife. Officers ordered him to drop his knife and surrender, but police said he instead ran at an officer who fired at him an unknown amount of times, wounding him. The man was taken to a hospital where he died. The victim of the stabbing, a 34-year-old man, has been released from a hospital and is recovering.