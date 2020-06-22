Lyft settles disabled discrimination claims in California

California News

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lyft Inc. has agreed to settle allegations that it violated federal law when some of its drivers refused to give rides to people using folding walkers or collapsible wheelchairs in the Los Angeles area. The U.S. attorney’s office on Monday says Lyft agreed to pay thousands of dollars to four riders along with a $40,000 penalty. The investigation was launched after a man who uses a collapsible wheelchair filed at least 12 complaints that he was rudely treated or denied lifts in the Los Angeles area, and a veteran who lost both legs in combat alleged he was denied a ride because of his chair.