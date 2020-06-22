Lawmakers end bid to legalize sports betting in California

California News

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California lawmakers ended a bid to put a measure on the November ballot that would legalize sports wagering in the nation’s largest market. The move potentially sets up a showdown with tribal casinos in 2022. The tribes had hoped to put their own version on the November ballot but say they will be delayed unless they win a court-ordered extension of the deadline to gather petition signatures. In Sacramento, two assemblymen withdrew their proposed constitutional amendment before it was to face key votes. Legislators and tribes blamed the coronavirus for delaying what they initially hoped would be votes this fall.