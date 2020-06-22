Judge: California can’t require cancer label for weed killer

California News

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A federal judge says California can’t require a cancer warning label on the weed killer Roundup. The San Francisco Chronicle says a judge in Sacramento issued a permanent injunction Monday barring the label requirement. California wanted the label because Roundup _ the world’s most widely used weed killer _ contains glyphosate, which an international agency said was a probable cause of cancer. But the judge says the Environmental Protection Agency and others have found no connection to cancer. He says the “great weight of evidence” indicates it isn’t a known carcinogen.