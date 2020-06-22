Grand Canyon rangers rescue overheated hikers, river runner

Arizona News

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. (AP) — Officials at Grand Canyon National Park say rangers had to rescue a river runner and several hikers who were overcome by the heat last weekend. On Saturday, Phantom Ranch rangers responded to a river runner experiencing heat illness and fatigue on a Colorado River trip. They say the river runner drank too much water, leading to hyponatremia. The park’s helicopter and ambulance transported the patient to a Flagstaff hospital. On Sunday, Indian Garden rangers responded to a hiker having heat stroke on the Bright Angel Trail. They used cooling measures before the hiker was airlifted to a Flagstaff hospital. Other incidents involved some hikers experiencing heat exhaustion on the Bright Angel and South Kaibab trails.