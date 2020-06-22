Former California governors urge use of face coverings

California News

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Arnold Schwarzenegger and three other former California governors have joined Gov. Gavin Newsom in a video campaign promoting use of face coverings to prevent spread of COVID-19. The public service announcement released Monday also features Jerry Brown, Gray Davis and Pete Wilson. The message is that nobody wants to wear masks but COVID-19 is still spreading and halting it is important to keeping people safe, reopening businesses and putting people back to work. The video follows Newsom’s recent order requiring Californians to wear masks in high-risk settings. Schwarzenegger tells viewers wearing a mask is not about being weak and they should just do it.