Documents: Mom called kids ‘zombies’ before their deaths

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Newly released court documents in the case of two kids who were found dead in rural Idaho reveal allegations that their mother believed they were zombies and that she was on a mission to rid the world of such creatures. Police found the remains of 17-year-old Tylee Ryan and her 7-year-old brother Joshua “JJ” Vallow on June 9 after months of searching. Their mother, Lori Vallow Daybell, and her new husband Chad Daybell, are behind bars. They’re fighting their charges. Investigators say Lori Daybell’s longtime friend Melanie Gibb says the mom told her the kids had become zombies with “dark spirits” inhabiting their bodies.