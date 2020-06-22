Crews make varying degrees of headway in Arizona wildfires

Arizona News

PHOENIX (AP) — Hundreds of firefighters made some progress Monday against major wildfires across Arizona. Crews were fighting fires in the Santa Catalina Mountains in the Coronado National Forest overlooking Tucson, in the Tonto National Forest northeast of metro Phoenix, the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest in northeast Arizona and in the Kaibab National Forest north of the Grand Canyon. Authorities said the human-caused Bush Fire outside of metro Phoenix was 42% contained as of Monday after charring 291 square miles since it started June 13 in the Tonto National Forest. The lightning-caused Bighorn Fire 91 square miles burning in canyons and on ridges in the Santa Catalina Mountains hovered around 16% containment.