California raceway president says noose found in tree

California News

SONOMA, Calif. (AP) — A makeshift noose was found hanging from a tree at the Sonoma Raceway in California and officials said they were investigating the incident. Raceway President Steve Page said a “piece of twine tied in what appeared to be a noose” was found hanging from a tree Saturday behind a former administrative office. Page said the incident was under investigation by the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Department. Sonoma Raceway was closed over the weekend due the coronavirus pandemic. The discovery at Sonoma comes after a noose was found hanging in the garage of Bubba Wallace Sunday at Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama. Wallace is the only full-time Black driver in NASCAR.