Baylor 3-peat: Another major grad transfer for Lady Bears

WACO, Texas (AP) — The Baylor Lady Bears have signed a graduate transfer guard from another major conference for the third year in a row. Former All-Pac 12 guard DiJonai Carrington played 108 games the past four seasons at Stanford. She was limited to five games last season because of a knee injury and got a medical hardship waiver to play another season. Baylor had grad transfer Chloe Jackson from LSU two seasons ago and T’ea Cooper from South Carolina last season. Guard Jaden Woods also signed with Baylor this year after her freshman season at UCLA.