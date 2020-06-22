Authorities investigate possible suicide in holding cell

Arizona News

BULLHEAD CITY, Ariz. (AP) — Lake Havasu City police say they’re handling an investigation into the death of a woman who was found unresponsive in her holding cell. Authorities say 34-year-old Amber Fagundes was in the custody of Bullhead City police when she was found on June 21 after an apparent suicide. The Bullhead City woman was being temporarily held at the city’s police department on charges of disorderly conduct as well as possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Police say it’s standard protocol for an outside agency to conduct an investigation when there is an in-custody death.