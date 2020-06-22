Arizona reports nearly 2,200 new coronavirus cases, 3 deaths

Arizona News

PHOENIX (AP) — State health officials report the latest number of new coronavirus cases in Arizona is slightly down from a day earlier. The state Department of Health Services said Monday there have been 2,196 additional cases, down from 2,592 on Sunday. That pushes the statewide total to 54,586. Health officials also reported three more known deaths, making Arizona’s total so far to 1,342. The state’s surge in additional cases the past week set daily records for hospitalizations, ventilator use and use of intensive care beds for coronavirus patients. The state has emerged as a COVID-19 national hot spot since stay-home orders ended last month.